After Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Talks About Online Trolling: 'It's Just Vicious Circle Of Indulging'

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been vocal about her views on social media and events. She tries to maintain a thick skin when facing constant criticism, as she is often targeted for her remarks on dating or her admiration for other actors. On social media, she emphasises showcasing her work and treats her fans with her photo shoots.

During a recent event, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter was questioned about online trolling and how she deals with it. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, "Aapko pata chala jata hai ki koi aapko neeche khechne ki koshish kar raha hai agar voh hai toh I think you can only ignore. Anything then it's just a vicious circle of indulging which you should avoid."

Here's What Janhvi Had Stated

Earlier on Sunday, July 21, actress Janhvi Kapoor also addressed social media trolling and criticism based on her background. Talking to Mashable India, she said, "Apne aap ko serious mat lo, ye jo social media ke culture mein, whether you are a public figure or not a public figure, trolling hona, logon ka comment karna nahi karna, ye hota rehta hai. Apko apne aap ko itna importance dena hi nahi chahiye. Aap hi iklote insaan ho is duniya mein sab log mere piche pade hai. Mere pe comment kar rahe hai, it's not that serious."

"Of course it's hard and sometimes you feel bad, but if your self-image and the way you value yourself is true, toh log jo bhi kahe farak nahi padna chahiye. Jin cheezon ke liye meri tareef kar rahe hai, kal unhi cheezon ke liye mujhe gali de denge toh kya mai ghar pe baith ke rone wali hu. So the way you look at yourself is more important," she further added.

Sara & Janhvi's Work Front

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Metro In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle. On the other hand, Janhvi's upcoming films include Ulajh, Devara: Part 1, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.