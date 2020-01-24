After Isha Ambani's wedding staff uniforms, Manish Malhotra designs for Mumbai's mounted police

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has received felicitation for his collection of ceremonial uniforms for the mounted horse police unit at Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show.
"From a designer to an icon, the journey was overwhelming: 2020 is a very special year for me as I complete 30 years of costume designing in the movies. I have worked with four generations of actors, and it is really overwhelming. It's also 15 years of my label," the designer had said, in an interview to ANI.
Well, the designer has added another feather in his cap. Mumbai Police are bringing back their mounted police unit after 88 years and the unit's new uniform has been designed by Bollywood's favorite designer, Manish.
The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves. It has an elaborate shoulder epaulettes that makes it look royal, Malhotra told IANS while describing the ceremonial uniform.
It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There's a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse, he added.
Malhotra, 53, was honoured by the Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra.
"It feels like a full gratitude to be able to contribute in any way for the largest police departments in our country, Mumbai Police. We have designed the ceremonial uniforms of the horse mounted police and are honored to see the officers dressed in our uniforms," he said.
This isn't the first time Manish has done something rather atypical of him. Last year, the ace designer took some time off from his usual celebrity clientele, to design the clothes for Isha Ambani's wedding staff. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra designed clothes for the staff of Oberoi Udaivilas and the City Palace for pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha and Anand.
The big fat wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter Isha to Anand Piramal was surely the biggest wedding of the decade. And Ambanis left no-stone-unturned to make it memorable. The Ambani's roped in Manish Malhotra to groom the students of Aurangabad Institute of Hotel Management, who served the guests in Udaipur.
On the work front, the designer is also working on Karan Johar's Mughal-era film "Takht" and completes 15 years of his fashion label in 2020.
