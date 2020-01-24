After Isha Ambani's wedding staff uniforms, Manish Malhotra designs for Mumbai's mounted police

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has received felicitation for his collection of ceremonial uniforms for the mounted horse police unit at Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show.

"From a designer to an icon, the journey was overwhelming: 2020 is a very special year for me as I complete 30 years of costume designing in the movies. I have worked with four generations of actors, and it is really overwhelming. It's also 15 years of my label," the designer had said, in an interview to ANI.

Well, the designer has added another feather in his cap. Mumbai Police are bringing back their mounted police unit after 88 years and the unit's new uniform has been designed by Bollywood's favorite designer, Manish.

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves. It has an elaborate shoulder epaulettes that makes it look royal, Malhotra told IANS while describing the ceremonial uniform.