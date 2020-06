After Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne and Bonnie Wright defend trans people

Speaking to Variety magazine, Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movie series said, “Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” he continued. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so,” Redmayne, who has also played Lili Elbe, a transgender woman in his Oscar-winning performance in The Danish Girl, added.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series, put out a few tweets expressing support for transgender people, saying she ‘loved them’. Notably, this was a few hours after Rowling’s essay, so her thread received some backlash from supporters of Rowling.