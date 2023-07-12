 After Barbie, BLACKPINK Concert Banned In Vietnam Due To THIS Reason
After Barbie, BLACKPINK Concert Banned In Vietnam Due To THIS Reason

After Barbie, BLACKPINK Concert Banned In Vietnam Due To THIS Reason

It all started after the maps showing China’s controversial 9-dash line were spotted in the promotional products of every event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
The much-anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie is finally releasing worldwide, but to everyone’s shock, the film got banned in Vietnam. Now, the latest one to join the list is popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

The 9-dash line map symbolises China’s dominion over major part of South China Sea, the boundary which is opposed by many nations, especially Vietnam.

HERE’S WHAT CAUSED THE BAN OF BLACKPINK’S CONCERT

For the unversed, Barbie was banned in Vietnam after it was claimed that a scene from the film includes the map with a nine-dash line in question. White was expected to release on July 21 in Vietnam, it won’t happen anymore now that the ban has been imposed.

Similarly, BLACKPINK’s concert, which was supposed to happen on October 23, this year, found itself in controversy, when a Beijing-based company iME organising the concert was discovered to have the same 9-dash line map on its website. 

NETIZENS CALL FOR BOYCOTT

Several Vietnamese people demand the Boycott of their performance on the social media. However, iME has issued an apology for the same.

Let us tell you, Vietnam;s ministry of culture and Information has already launched an investigation on the map incident. 

“As per Vietnamese law, promoting or using any product with nine dash line is illegal and clearly unacceptablle in the country, ” asted the spokesperson from Vietnam’s Ministry Of Foreign Affairs.

