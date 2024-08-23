 After Arshad Warsi's Comment, Old Video Of Allu Arjun Comparing Hrithik Roshan To Prabhas Goes Viral
During this, Allu Arjun lauded Prabhas for his wonderful action sequences and stated that he is the best in the industry

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Actor Prabhas has been in the news because of Arshad Warsi's review on his sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. He commented that she disliked the film, and suggested that the makers could have taken a different approach to Prabhas' look, criticizing it as resembling a joker. After this, an old video of Telugu actor Allu Arjun can be seen comparing Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas went viral on the internet.

In the clip, we can see Arjun and Prabhas at a promotional event. During this, he lauded Prabhas for his wonderful action sequences and stated that he is the best in the industry. Allu Arjun said, “He (Prabhas) goes great fights and is number one in all."

He also stated SS Rajamouli once praised Prabhas, claiming that "Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas."

old video of Allu Arjun's comments on Hrithik Roshan resurfacing
byu/KramerDwight inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video went viral on Reddit and also sparked the comparison between the two actors. Netizens shared their several opinions and reactions. A lot of people have questioned the resemblance, claiming that every actor has their own appeal and style.

While for some users Arjun's comparison was a compliment, however for others took it as an insult to both the actors as they are renowned superstars known for their own performances and skills.

Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas...
article-image

Earlier, during a podcast interview, Arshad was questioned about Kalki 2898 AD and his review of it. Which, the actor lauded Amitabh Bachchan's performance but did not like Prabha's appearance and look in the film. He criticised the look and compared him to a joker.

"I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa?" he stated on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast.

