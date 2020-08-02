Aftab Shivdasani, Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl

Mumbai: Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj have become parents to a baby girl.

Aftab, who got married to Nin in 2014, took to Twitter on Saturday night to share the news of the baby's arrival.

"'A little bit of heaven has been sent to earth.' With God's blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter. We are proud parents and a family of three now," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

Last month, Aftab and Nin launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows and documentaries.

"Dhundh" will be the duo's first film under the banner and will go on floors in October.