'Adivi Sesh made me comfortable on day one itself, and we became buddies,' gushes Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar is winning accolades for playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s (Adivi Sesh) love interest Isha in Major. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is doing very well at the box office. Post the film’s mega success, The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How were things after the debacle of your debut Dabangg 3?

I didn’t know until recently that it was a flop. I got to work with Salman (Khan) sir, and I couldn’t have learned more in those 20 days than this. I got so much from this movie that I won’t regret anything about it. I got Major because of Dabangg 3.

How responsible were you while approaching Isha’s character since you had no real-life references?

I am an old-school person, so it became so easy for me to play Isha. In fact, since I didn’t have the reference and Sashi Kiran Tikka tweaked it a bit to keep the privacy intact, for me, it was a bigger playground. I got more freedom and room to play her.

How was it romancing in 90’s style with Adivi Sesh?

I have to give a lot of credit to Sesh because I am someone who takes time to open up with people, and here I had to romance someone on screen, so there was more awkwardness. Sesh made me comfortable on day one itself, and we became buddies. Hence, people can see our chemistry on screen. There were times when Sesh was on a call, but he was around to give me insights.

How was your transformation as an actor from Dabangg 3 to Major?

In Dabangg 3, I had to mostly play myself, a shy girl next door, very timid and naive. While shooting for Major, I naturally became an open person, which actually helped me a lot to play Isha. We shot the film in a linear way. I feel that the more I played Isha, the more emotional growth I had as an actor and as a person. I took it as a challenge, and I did it. I can’t wait to do more stuff like this.

What are your memories of films in the 90s?

I loved watching Bollywood movies as a child with my parents. When I grew up, I used to watch Andaz Apna Apna with cousins who were older than me. I saw Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge once in Maratha Mandir. When I was in high school, everyone was so hip and into raps, and I felt like an alien being a Bollywood buff.

Now since Major did well, what kind of films or scripts are you looking at?

I love going on the sets, and I feel it’s my happy place. As an actor, I see myself doing more and more projects. Genres don’t matter to me. I just want to explore myself as an actor. My bucket list of the directors whom I want to work with is pretty long and comprises of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aanand L Rai, to name a few.