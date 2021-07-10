Aditya Roy Kapur sets up a recording studio at his home

Aditya Roy Kapur, who had a hattrick of releases last year — Malang, Sadak 2 and Ludo — is currently pursuing his passion for music. Buzz is, the Malang actor has built a recording studio at his place.

“Aditya has always been passionate about making music. The lockdown provided him with the perfect opportunity to pursue his love for it. Aditya has built a recording studio at his place to put together something special for his fans. They are going to love it,” a source said.

The actor will soon make an announcement about his new project. On the work front, Aditya will next be seen in the action film, OM, which is slated to release sometime this year.