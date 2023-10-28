 Aditi Rao Hydari Gets A Mushy Birthday Wish From ‘Partner’ Siddharth: 'Isn't She Lovely?' (PHOTOS)
Check out Siddharth's love-filled note for Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Aditi Rao Hydari Gets A Mushy Birthday Wish From ‘Partner’ Siddharth: 'Isn't She Lovely?' (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Saturday turned a year older, and to make her special day extra special, her boyfriend Siddharth dropped a lovey-dovey post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner.Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds..Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace..Incantations and giggles fill the air..All in wait of a smile on your face..Be you be true And thank you For showing us It always, without fail, takes two. See you soon. It's been too long."

article-image

Siddharth also shared a few pictures. The first image shows Aditi in a goofy mood. In the second image, we can see Siddharth sitting close to Aditi and taking a selfie.

Siddharth's heartfelt gesture garnered loads of likes and comments. Responding to his birthday message, Aditi commented, "been toooooo long... You're a poet and I didn't know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy! [?]."

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. 'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty.

article-image

