 Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Heathrow Airport 'Worst' After Not Receiving Luggage For 6 Hours, Shares Screenshot Of Airport's Response
Aditi said that the airport officials 'washed their hands off any answers' as they asked her to contact the airlines for the luggage

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
File photo of Aditi Rao Hydari |

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is currently enjoying the success of her web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, opened up about the ordeal she faced at Heathrow Airport. Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Aditi said she had to wait for over five hours for her luggage at the airport.

Talking about the inconvenience she faced, Aditi called the airport 'worst' and revealed that instead of helping her, the airport officials asked her to contact the airline to get her luggage.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of the empty luggage belt and wrote, "#Heathrow chaos x 10000. 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! @heathrow_airport Worst." She also added an angry face emoticon.

Reacting to her story, the official Instagram account of the airport send her a long text message in which they asked her to contact the airlines for the luggage.

The message read, "Hi there, we are sorry to learn that your luggage is delayed, As airlines employ their own grounds team, and baggage handlers, Heathrow have no control over the baggage handling process. So we would recommend contacting your chosen airline for further information, you can contact your airline using the information on our website."

Aditi shared a screenshot of the chat on her story and wrote, "Heathrow washed their hands off any answers @british_airways ?????? Hour 3 and ticking."

In the third story, Aditi revealed that she didn't receive her luggage even after six hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is currently basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed the role of Bibbojaan.

She made her Bollywood debut with Delhi 6, appearing in a supporting role alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Later, she starred in several movies, including London, Paris, New York, Murder 3, Wazir, and Padmaavat, among others.

She will next be seen in films like Lioness and Gandhi Talks. However, nothing has been announced officially yet.

