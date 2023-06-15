Adipurush Advance Booking: Will Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan?

After months and months of wait and anticipation, Om Raut's much-hyped magnum opus, 'Adipurush', is finally ready to be launched in theatres. The film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has been the talk of the town of late, and it is expected to witness a blockbuster start at the box office.

The makers have gone all out with their promotional strategies and they are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that people go to the theatres to watch 'Adipurush'.

'Adipurush' is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 500 crore, and the makers have also been spending lakhs of rupees for the large-scale promotional events.

Adipurush advance bookings estimates

As per trade analysts, 'Adipurush' is expected to make a bumper start at the box office. Shows as early as 4 am have been made available in theatres to meet the demand of the audience.

Industry veterans told PTI that lakhs of tickets have already been sold at national chains such as PVR, Inox, Miraj and Cinepolis, and ticket sales at single screen theatres are yet to be accounted for.

The film is also being released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and that will further boost the ticket sales in the southern belt where fans are already queueing up outside ticket windows for superstar Prabhas.

Several reports suggested that the first day collection of 'Adipurush' can easily surpass the Rs 50 crore mark. It will be now be interesting to see if the film will be able to beat Shah Rukh Khan's mass entertainer 'Pathaan', which opened this year with a whopping Rs 57 crore.

Adipurush and its controversies

As much as there is hype around 'Adipurush', the film is also surrounded by controversies. It was earlier supposed to release in January this year, but it was pushed by another six months as the makers reworked on the visual effects in the film taking the audience's feedback into consideration.

In 2022, the first teaser of 'Adipurush' was dropped online and people bashed the makers left, right and centre for the below-average VFX. The film was accused of insulting the Hindu epic with the caricaturish portrayal of the characters, and Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravan was dubbed comical.

When the new trailer and songs were released recently, people seemed to be satisfied with the improved visuals.

'Adipurush', which also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, is set to hit the silver screens on June 16, Friday, and with no major theatrical releases in the coming week, it is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood films of this year.

