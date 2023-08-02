 Actress Sonali Kulkarni On Nitin Desai's Demise: We Had Just Met At A Family Wedding
The actress shared that she worked with the late art director on films namely Mission Kashmir and Dr. Ambedkar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Popular Marathi and Hindi film actress Sonali Kulkarni took to social media on Wednesday evening to share her grief over the untimely, unfortunate passing away of veteran art director Nitin Desai, owing to suicide.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress expressed her deep regret sharing, "We’d just met at family wedding..How happy, contended he came across.. little did we know what he was going through..We worked together on so many projects-Mission Kashmir, Dr Ambedkar to name a few.. So shocking.. devastating.. Prayers & strength to the family.. #NitinDesai"

The four-time National-Award winning art director was found dead at his ND Studios in Karjat on Wednesday morning. As per the Mumbai Police, the prima facie reports suggest that the untimely death has been caused by suicide. As more reports surfaced through the day, it has been learnt that the celebrated technician was braving severe debt, having defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan.

Born on August 9, 1965, Desai and his team are known to have erected elaborate sets for some of Indian cinema's most celebrated names including Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

An outpour of grief has been witnessed with several events and major announcements being postponed as a mark of respect to Desai's cinematic contributions. While Abhishek Bachchan announced that the trailer of his next Ghoomer has been pushed to Friday, Akshay Kumar also announced that the trailer of his Independence Day release OMG 2 will be brought in on Thursday morning.

Following necessary police procedurals and formalities, Desai will be accorded a respectable cremation on Friday evening at the ND Studio. The arrival of his children from the US is awaited by the immediate kith and kin.

