Actors in our industry are always restricted to an image: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is happy he is getting a chance to do films as well as work on the OTT platform in his second innings. Class of '83 recently started streaming on Netflix. And, he is gearing up for another web release, 'Ashram', which will stream from August 28 on MX Player. The web series is being directed by director Prakash Jha.

“I’m glad I am being bestowed with a chance to work with different directors and play challenging roles. Actors in our industry are always restricted to an image. I had consciously decided to take up varied roles on the OTT platform,” Bobby says.

In 'Ashram', he plays a baba. Speaking about the fictitious character he elaborates, “We have to make people aware of the blind faith in and pitfalls they may encounter owing to their beliefs in these babas...some of whom are actually criminals. We need to make people aware and save them from such babas. Our culture does respect honest gurus. But, there are some criminal-minded ones who take advantage. It is not based on any individual, it is just a fictional tale. But the series shows how many people are taken for a ride because of their beliefs.

For the series, Bobby had to learn 'shudh' Hindi. It also sees him teaming up with Prakash Jha for the first time. “I always wanted to work with Prakash Jha. He has always been associated with eye-opener kind of cinema. He has worked on subjects that bring awareness. For me playing the part and speaking 'shudh' Hindi was quite challenging. I participated in a lot of workshops. A wonderful lady called Sunita sat with me for hours and taught me shudh Hindi. We used to go through the lines so that I could deliver the dialogues correctly. Prakashji was also there for me and he would help me speak the language correctly,” the actors shares.

After Class of '83, Ashram is his second outing on an OTT platform. As an actor, does he see any difference in working a film or a web series? “The OTT production value is as good as a movie's. If you see MX Player you will surely see that the quality is good and for that reason you want to be part of such platforms. This is the main reason OTT platforms are doing so well. As an actor when you go for the shoot you don't feel it's any different from shooting for a film. OTT platforms also give opportunities to young talent. And, I am happy that I am getting a chance to work on OTT platform. Working on this platform is a blessing I think,” Bobby says.

Bobby, who was away from showbiz for a while has a message for fellow actors. “I would like to give away these tips to all the actors: Never give up, always be focused, work persistently. Struggle is a part of an actor’s life. Don’t depend on luck. I believe in hardwork that’s what's brings luck alongside at the end of the day. I, too, have worked hard. And, since I tried to work hard, luck has also supported me,” Bobby concludes.