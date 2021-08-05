‘Actors have many options to choose from on OTT’: Esha Deol talks about her web debut opposite Ajay Devgn

Being a mother of two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, Esha tells us that playing the role of Abida (mother of a girl child) was an emotional journey for her. “Being a mother myself added immense depth to my character. It was an emotional journey for me since I connected with the character so well,” she shares and reveals that her mother, actor and MP Hema Malini, also broke down after watching the film. “She loved the film and broke down in the end. That’s what all mothers will feel after watching the film. The viewers must have that emotional connect with the film in some form. When you watch a film like this you need to understand the text of the story to be able to talk about it,” opines the Yuva actress.

There’s another debut that Esha is gearing up for. She will be seen the web series, Rudra — The Edge of Darkness, alongside Ajay Devgn. The two have worked together in seven films in the past including LOC: Kargil, Kaal and Yuva among others. Rudra is a remake of the British series Luther starring Idris Elba. “It’s a lovely project. Ajay has been a wonderful co-star and there is a certain comfort level with him. We have done around seven films together. It’s great working with him again,” she expresses, adding that OTT has given a lot of opportunities to actors, directors and writers. “Talent is what is needed to be a part of any project on the OTT. There is such diverse content coming up on digital platforms. Actors have many options to choose from these days,” says the actress before signing off.