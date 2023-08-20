'Actors Are Also Humans': Ananya Panday On How Online Trolls & Negativity Affect Her

Amid the highly anticipated release of her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2’, Ananya Panday is stepping into the limelight once again for all the right reasons.

The young starlet is all set to grace the screen alongside the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, reprising her role in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Dream Girl.' As the duo takes center stage, they're leaving no stone unturned to make sure the film resonates with a diverse audience.

ANANYA PANDAY ON ONLINE NEGATIVITY & TROLLING

During a recent media interaction, Ananya offered a glimpse into her attitude towards the often harsh world of online trolling and criticism that actors frequently face.

Speaking candidly to the Indian Express, she elucidated, "I've learned to discern the thin line between feedback and negative trolling. If someone offers me constructive criticism, I embrace it wholeheartedly. I'm always open to refining my craft, to keep learning and evolving. Being adaptable is crucial for an actor's growth. However, when it comes to trolling, I try to not let it dominate my thoughts."

When questioned about whether the negativity affects her, the young actress replied with introspection, "While it may not deeply impact me as an actor, it does affect me as a human being. We must remember that actors are individuals too. So, yes, it does get to me. But I choose not to dwell on it and play the victim card."

ABOUT HER FILM 'DREAM GIRL 2'

'Dream Girl 2' is a rib-tickling comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and brought to life by the creative vision of producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The ensemble cast includes the likes of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa, promising a laughter-filled cinematic experience.

Delving into the journey of signing on for 'Dream Girl 2,' Ananya expressed her excitement about the new cinematic direction the film offers her. "This venture steers me into uncharted territory and adds a fresh layer to my filmography. It taps into an audience I hadn't quite reached before. It's a heartland film in its truest sense, a 'janta film' as Ayushmann puts it. I hope to touch more hearts across our nation with this cinematic ride," she enthused.

