Actor Sakshi Trivedi Joins the Cast of Anupamaa on Star Plus

Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most talked about daily soaps in India currently, thanks to its engaging storyline, narration, and screenplay along with the extraordinary acting performance by the entire cast. Recently another young & emerging acting talent has joined the cast of this prime-time daily soap & has given an impeccable appearance in the recent episodes leaving fans with nothing but appreciation. Actor Sakshi Trivedi recently joined the cast of the show to appear by her own first name ‘Sakshi’ playing the character of a bubbly young dance student, with her looks, screen presence, astounding dialogue delivery & acting Sakshi Trivedi has surely engraved her presence in at least a thousand hearts.

Who is Sakshi Trivedi?

Recently featured on Anupamaa, Sakshi Trivedi is an Engineer turned actor who made her debut with ‘Palkon Ki Chaon Me’ on Dangal TV sharing screens with prominent TV actor Vin Rana. Sakshi has formerly received her acting lessons from Anupam Kher’s acting school ‘Actor Prepares’ in Mumbai’s Andheri along with getting trained by ‘The Tiara’ based in Pune, to model for beauty pageants like ‘Miss India’ & ‘Miss Diva’. The young actor in her short yet impactful industrial career has also appeared on several shows including ‘Dil Diyaan Galaan’ on Sab TV, ‘Shiv Shakti’ on Zee TV, ‘Faltu’ on Star Plus & ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ on Colors along with others. The emerging name in the industry has managed to make her way & share screens with some of the country’s most iconic names including Virat Kohli & Smriti Mandhana for commercials & advertisements. While talking to ‘The Free Press Journal’ the actor revealed that she is all set to make her debut on the big screen with Mrunal Thakur, Nani & Angad Bedi soon. Sakshi while talking to our reporter has also informed us that she has already completed shooting for at least two web series which are just around the corner to be released on some well-known Ott platforms.

