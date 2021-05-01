Actor Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU after testing COVID-19 positive, stable

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and according to a hospital source, his health condition is currently stable.

“He is in the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days.” a hospital source told PTI. Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer, while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.