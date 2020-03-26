Actor Laura Bell Bundy tests positive for coronavirus

Washington D.C.: American movie actor Laura Bell Bundy has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. "I have Corona Virus," Laura wrote alongside a video.

In the video, Bundy said, "Hey guys, wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have coronavirus. Do not be alarmed. I am OK. I am taking everything in stride. I am taking all the nutritional supplement that have been recommended by my doctor. I have been taking herbs for a while as well." Further sharing her experience, Bundy explained that her symptoms were minor and that over the past weeks she had a headache, a sore throat, a tightness in her chest and shortness of breath.