Actor Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Akshay Kumar | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time, following symptoms that arose during the promotions of his latest film, Sarfira.

Alongside Akshay, several members of the promotional team for Sarfira have also tested positive for the virus.

This marks Akshay’s third bout with COVID-19, having previously contracted it in April 2021, which led to hospitalisation, and again in May 2022.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

This time, he won’t be able to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations on July 12.

On the work front, Akshay’s latest offering Sarfira hit the theatres on Friday.