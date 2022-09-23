Actor Akhil Iyer threatens legal action against Congress for using his photo without consent: 'I am appalled'

Bengaluru-based actor Akhil Iyer has threatened legal action against Karnataka Congress for using his photo in ‘PayCM’ posters.

He flagged the use of his photo and said that it has been used without his consent.

Akhil Iyer, whose Twitter bio defines him as an actor and a producer, clarified on the microblogging site that he has no affiliations with the campaign. He also warned he will be taking legal action against those responsible.

The actor also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in his tweet and urged them to look into the matter.

"I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this. @RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this," he tweeted.

I will be taking legal action against this.@RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this pic.twitter.com/y7LZ9wRXW9 — Akhil Iyer (@akhiliy) September 23, 2022

The Karnataka Congress has not yet responded on the matter.

Meanwhile, Akhil was last seen with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the Bollywood film 'HIT: The First Case'. He made his Bollywood debut in 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' (2014) in a supporting role.