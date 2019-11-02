Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city: Arjun Rampal can't keep calm after landing in Delhi

Actor Arjun Rampal says the air in Delhi has become "unbreathable" and believes it's about time people do the right thing to save the capital city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' on Tuesday for the first time this season with stubble burning intensifying in neighbouring states.

Rampal, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, took to Twitter to share his plight.

"Just landed in Delhi, the air here is just unbreathable. Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city. The pollution is visible, dense smog. People wearing masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao," he tweeted.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 401, falling in the 'severe' category, the highest this season, The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the AQI at 410.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.