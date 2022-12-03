Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Kumud Mishra's Nazarandaaz to release on OTT: When and where to watch

Nazarandaaz, starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee is set to stream on Netflix from December 4, 2022.

Directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, the film won the hearts of audiences with a heartfelt message clubbed with fun and frolic moments.

With Abhishek Banerjee’s exceptional comic timing, Kumud Mishra’s acting skills and Divya Dutta’s impressive performance, the film is an unusual jugalbandi between the three actors.

Laxman Utekar, Kathputli Creations Production said, “I'm thrilled a movie like Nazarandaaz is finally available to global audience. Not only the audiences will get to witness a beautiful storyline but also the finest performances of the powerhouses. I am glad this film will find its wider audiences through Netflix and the messaging will touch hearts of audiences across the globe."

Nazarandaaz is a T-Series Films and Kathputli Creations Production. It is produced by T-Series, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.