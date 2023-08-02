Abhishek Bachchan Postpones Ghoomer Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai After Nitin Desai's Death

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday announced that the team of Ghoomer has decided to postpone the trailer launch event, which was earlier scheduled for August 3 in Mumbai, out of respect for late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai.

Nitin Desai was found hanging at his ND Studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, on August 2. His demise has shocked the entire film industry.

Abhishek also stated in his tweet that the trailer of Ghoomer will be released on August 4.

"As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it dayafter on the 4th of August," Abhishek's tweet read.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar also pushed the trailer release of his much-awaited film OMG 2. "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, police officers said prima facie, it looks like a case of death by suicide and investigation is currently underway. Nitin Desai, a four-time National Award winner, is best known for his work in films like, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.

Earlier today, Maharashtra MLA and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mahesh Baldi, told a news portal that Nitin Desai was under financial stress which led to him taking his life.

