Aashish Mehrotra Evicted From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is that one season of the show which has been in the news even before the show going on air. From the alleged spats between contestants to shocking injuries, this season of the show has been a newsmaker.

Well, the latest buzz coming straight from Romania is the eviction of Aashish Mehrotra. According to a report in India Forums, after the eviction of Aditi Sharma and Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrotra has been evicted from the show this week. However, it is still unsure as to what stunt the actor got evicted in.

Aashish Mehrotra, who essayed the character of Toshu in Star Plus’ superhit show Anupamaa called it quits some time back for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. A few days ago, the actor also spoke about his injuries to Times Of India and stated that a show Like Khatron Ke Khiladi is not easy.

This year the show stars the likes of Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakrabarti, Karanveer Sharma and other popular names from the world of entertainment.