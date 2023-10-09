Aarya 3 Teaser: 'Sherni' Sushmita Sen Engages In Sword Fight, Promises An Action-Packed Season (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Sushmita Sen returns as Aarya Sareen in the third season of Aarya. It is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series, with Vinod Rawat. Aarya 3 will premiere on November 3, 2023, on Disney+Hotstar.

On Monday, the teaser was unveiled by the makers with the caption, "Jiske sar pe taaj hota hai, nishaan bhi uss hi pe hota hai. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar."

Check it out:

Talking about the season, Sushmita Sen said, “It’s an honor to step back into her shoes for Aarya Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own while grappling with the threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s story is a testament to a woman who defies life’s constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya Season 3 isn’t just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it’s an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Aarya season 3 also features Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, Viren Vazirani, Virti Vaghani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapur, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Garg, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Maya Sarao, Manish Choudhary, and Akash Khurana, among others.