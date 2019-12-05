'Aarey activist in the streets, HSR supported in the sheets': Twitter trolls Vir Das for taking Eurostar high-speed train

In a world full of reality checks, stand-up comedian Vir Das got slammed by Twitterati for promoting the things he stood against in foreign soil. He was called the 'hypocrite of the highest order' and received a heavy backlash from the netizens.
Recently, Vir shared a picture of himself inside a local transport 'Eurostar' in London, and praised the efficiency of the infrastructure there. Moreover, he mocked the Indian infra with a sarcastic caption.
He wrote "Taking the Eurostar from Brussels to London. No Heathrow lines, no baggage claim delays, no 90 minute cab ride from Heathrow. Easy passport control. Centre of London in 2hrs, business class cheaper and yet bigger than most airline seats. This worked out. :)"
Earlier, Vir had protested against the building of metro in the Aarey region of Mumbai, to save trees over developing infrastructure. He had tweeted many times against the construction. One of his tweets said "Wow. I thought all govt branches had pretty strict daytime hours. Unless they're cutting tree branches, that happens sneakily at night. #AareyForest"
Using the above as reference and the recent tweet from the comedian, many Twitterati bashed the actor for being a hypocrite and belittling his own country.
One of the users said "When this nincompoop comes back, he will in all likelihood oppose the bullet train, diss the metro to save Aarey tree patch, crack an unfunny joke on Prime Minister and lastly cry victim of trolling by an anon sanghi troll allegedly from BJP IT Cell. Yaaawn!"
Another commented "Hypocrisy at peak."
Check out all the tweets here:
Replying to the trolls, Vir once again added a comment to his picture saying they have too much free time. He said "Guys...taking a train tomorrow too...in a country with much less pollution. Be ready! I know you've got the free time ."
While Vir roams internationally for his shows as a stand-up comedian, he has also worked in various Bollywood movies like Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Go Goa Gone', Imran Khan starrer 'Delhi Belly' and Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor's 'Badmaash Company'. Besides, he has also featured in many web series including 'Whiskey Cavaliers'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)