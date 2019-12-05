'Aarey activist in the streets, HSR supported in the sheets': Twitter trolls Vir Das for taking Eurostar high-speed train

In a world full of reality checks, stand-up comedian Vir Das got slammed by Twitterati for promoting the things he stood against in foreign soil. He was called the 'hypocrite of the highest order' and received a heavy backlash from the netizens.

Recently, Vir shared a picture of himself inside a local transport 'Eurostar' in London, and praised the efficiency of the infrastructure there. Moreover, he mocked the Indian infra with a sarcastic caption.