'Aapka Abba Baghdadi mara gaya': Ashoke Pandit called out for bigoted comment to Muslim journalist

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit was called out on Twitter for a deeply bigoted post in which he mocked a journalist after Abu al-Bakr Baghdadi’s killing.
He had written to journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani: “Aapka ABBA #Bagdadi aaj America mein maara gaya hai. Phodo fatake aur Manao Diwali.”
The comment was called out by a host of Twitterati.
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the dreaded Islamic State (IS) terror group, died like a coward, "whimpering and crying" in a US raid, American President Donald Trump said, adding that an "innocent man, woman or child" would never be harmed again.
Baghdadi, who was in his late 40s and carried a bounty of at least $25 million, was one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. He presided over the brutal 'Caliphate' that he had set up in Syria and Iraq enforcing a fundamentalist code and killing thousands.
His death is the most significant announcement since former President Barack Obama revealed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had been killed by US Navy Seals in a dramatic late night address in May 2011.
