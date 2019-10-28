'Aapka Abba Baghdadi mara gaya': Ashoke Pandit called out for bigoted comment to Muslim journalist

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit was called out on Twitter for a deeply bigoted post in which he mocked a journalist after Abu al-Bakr Baghdadi’s killing.

He had written to journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani: “Aapka ABBA #Bagdadi aaj America mein maara gaya hai. Phodo fatake aur Manao Diwali.”

The comment was called out by a host of Twitterati.