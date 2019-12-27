'Aap ki Adalat' host Rajat Sharma shares hilarious throwback video on Salman Khan's birthday

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan turns 54 today. The star had a gala time at his birthday bash last night with family, friends and Dabangg 3 co-stars. Many took to Twitter wishing 'Bhai' on his birthday.
Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of India TV, shared a tweet wishing Khan on his birthday. Reminiscing about the time they shared on scren, the Aap ki Adalat host wrote, "#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan May God bless you with loads of happiness. Our viewers still remember how you once did push-ups with me on the floors of #AapKiAdalat Many Happy Returns
In the tweet, Sharma reminds Khan of the time when they did push-ups together on screen, attaching a video of the same.
On the workfront, Salman Khan will next appear in Radhe. The Prabhudeva directorial is scheduled to release in 2020, as Khan teased the release period as 'Eid Radhe Ki'.
