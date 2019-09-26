Aamna Sharif is the new Komolika for ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Finally Ekta Kapoor got a new face for famous television vamp Komolika for her show ‘Kasauti Zindgi Kay’. Television’s well known face Aamna Sharif, got attention and fame in 2000 with her role in the romance-drama show Kahiin Toh Hoga. She was recently seen in ‘Ek Villain’ movie as Riteish Deshmukh’s wife.

Aamna Sharif confirmed this speculation about the participation for this villain role and showed her excitement as she will be playing the gray shade character in daily soap for the first time. While talking to leading daily Aamna said that the role would challenge her the most as an actor.