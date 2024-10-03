Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Gets Emotional At Father's Last Rites, Kiran Rao & Junaid Khan Attend (VIDEO)

In an unfortunate turns of events, actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father recently passed away. The cause of his demise is not known yet. On Thursday, October 3, Aamir arrived at Dutta's Mumbai residence to attend her father's funeral, and several videos and photos from the occasion have been circulating on social media.

Reena was seen getting emotional as she hugged a relative. Aamir's second ex-wife, Kiran Rao, along with Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, also attended the last rites.

Check out the video:

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986 and have two children: a daughter, Ira Khan, and a son, Junaid Khan. The duo got divorced in 2002. Despite their divorce, they continued to stay in touch and maintain mutual respect.

Khan later married Kiran Rao in 2005 and in 2021, they announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. They share a son, Azad, who was born through surrogacy.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

The movie failed at the box office.

Next, he has Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film is based on the Spanish film, Champions.

Aamir will also produce Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol and others.