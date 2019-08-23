Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira missing her boyfriend; netizens wonder what happened

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines after she had posted a picture of herself with an unknown guy on Instagram. The picture had set the internet buzzing with rumours of her dating a musician. Netizens also commented on the picture asking her if she is her boyfriend.
The posts after that led people to believe that there was indeed something brewing between the two. In her latest post, Ira shared an adorable picture of herself with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.
While the two are looking cute as ever, the caption along with the picture is attracting netizen’s attention. The star-kid wrote, “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.”
While Ira hopes to meet her boyfriend soon, Instagram is wondering what has happened. Some users commented that the star kid probably broke up with her boyfriend.
The star kid is quite active on Instagram and loves to share her pictures. She has shared many pictures of herself with her boyfriend Mishaal. Mishaal also shared a picture with Ira on his Instagram account earlier that day. The candid click was captioned, “Used to not be allowed in the building. But now we on the rooftop.”