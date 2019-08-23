Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira missing her boyfriend; netizens wonder what happened

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines after she had posted a picture of herself with an unknown guy on Instagram. The picture had set the internet buzzing with rumours of her dating a musician. Netizens also commented on the picture asking her if she is her boyfriend.

The posts after that led people to believe that there was indeed something brewing between the two. In her latest post, Ira shared an adorable picture of herself with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

While the two are looking cute as ever, the caption along with the picture is attracting netizen’s attention. The star-kid wrote, “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.”