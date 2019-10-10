Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira does some serious prep for her directorial debut

Aamir Khan‘s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan share his passion for art. While Junaid is keen to be an actor, it looks like Ira enjoys being a director more. She has started prepping for her directorial debut, a play theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea. It definitely demands extensive homework, and Ira has dived deep into it.

In an Instagram post shared by her, she is seen lost between a laptop and her pen and paper. ‘With a team so big and with so many people to coordinate between, I sometimes forget that I need to find time to sit down and do my own homework. There’s no point meeting people unprepared. So now I make time every few days. It calms the chaos enough to make it all-enjoyable,’ she wrote.