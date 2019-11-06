Aamir Khan unveils the logo of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan began shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha on October 31. It is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor and is also one of the most awaited movies of 2020. His mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Mahurat clap to begin production. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film, Forrest Gump.
Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, shared the first glimpse of the film with the logo reveal. The video has Pritam’s soundtrack with a feather flying in the sky. Aamir captioned the video with the lyrics of the song that goes, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”
Interestingly, this was the same opening sequence in the original film Forrest Gump which was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field
Aamir Khan will be sporting a beard and gaining a whopping 20 kgs to fit his character properly. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.
The original film Forrest Gump depicts a slow-witted but kind-hearted, good-natured and athletically prodigious man from Alabama and several decades of his life, specifically the period between his birth in 1944 and 1982.