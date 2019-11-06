Aamir Khan unveils the logo of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan began shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha on October 31. It is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor and is also one of the most awaited movies of 2020. His mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Mahurat clap to begin production. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film, Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, shared the first glimpse of the film with the logo reveal. The video has Pritam’s soundtrack with a feather flying in the sky. Aamir captioned the video with the lyrics of the song that goes, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”