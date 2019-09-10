Aamir Khan to work with Subhash Kapoor for Gulshan Kumar's biopic 'Mogul'

New Delhi: Here's good news for movie buffs! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will soon be seen hitting the silver screen with a new project.

He is back on board to essay the lead role in the Gulshan Kumar biopic 'Mogul', which he stepped out of last year, announced film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... Aamir Khan reverses his decision... Decides to work with director Subhash Kapoor in #Mogul... The Gulshan Kumar biopic will star Aamir in central role," he wrote.