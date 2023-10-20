Aamir Khan To Shift Base To Chennai For THIS Personal Reason

Actor Aamir Khan has decided to prioritise his mother's well-being and has decided to spend time with her in Chennai due to her ill health. For the actor, family always comes first, and he has decided to shift his base to Chennai to be with his mother.

Aamir is a resident of Mumbai and according to a report in India Today, the actor will be in Chennai for the next two months with his mother, Zeenat Hussain. Aamir, who is quite close to his family members, has decided to temporary relocate to Chennai for the next two months.

The actor's mother is currently under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. Reportedly, the Dangal actor has planned to stay at a hotel close to his mother's treatment centre so that he can be around her whenever required.

In October 2022, Zeenat Hussain suffered a massive heart attack at her Panchagani house. Aamir immediately flew her to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai

Aamir is truly a family man and is frequently seen sharing his love for them with the audience. The actor is also very close to his mom and just before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had said that his mother's review of his work matters the most for him and he always takes her opinion before the release of any film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently revealed his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, which carries a similar theme to that of his iconic film Taare Zameen Par.

Sitare Zameen Par is touted to be a comedy film with a high entertainment quotient. "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You remember my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme," Aamir said while talking about the film.