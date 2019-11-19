Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt: 10 Bollywood crorepatis who are college dropouts

Education isn't the only way to earn money and the film industry keeps reminding us that. From Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt, there are a lot many actors who made it big in their lives despite being a dropout from a school or a college.
Here are 10 celebrities who quit education and pursued a career in acting, only to earn crores of rupees!
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan a.k.a. Mr. Perfectionist is not a perfectionist afterall. The Thugs of Hindostan actor has only studied till class twelfth. Interested more in sports and acting, Aamir completed his twelfth grade from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College but decided to discontinue studying and pursue a career in film.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif kept moving from one country to another since her childhood due to which she had no formal educationat all. Whatever learnt was from home education which her mother provided to her.
Last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, Katrina's acting skills definitely show that if you have talent and passion, formal education doesn't matter.
Alia Bhatt
Signing Student of the Year during her class tenth itself made it easier for Alia Bhatt to decide what she really wants to do. She completed her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and entered Bollywood never looking back.
Last seen in Kalank, Alia is now gearing up for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone started her modelling career early in life, however, she completed her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru. While she enrolled herself at the Indira Gandhi National Open University for a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology, she quit it due to scheduling conflicts with her modelling career.
From Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat, Deepika has come a long way in her acting career as well as in personal life.
Akshay Kumar
Always interested in martial arts, Akshay Kumar dropped out of college during higher education and went to Thailand to learn martial arts. After much struggle, the actor started his career in acting with his first movie Deedar.
He was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer Housefull 4.
Kangana Ranaut
Intending to become a doctor, Kangana Ranaut chose science as her core subject for class 12th, however, she failed an unit test in the class leading her to reconsider the career path. To find her space and freedom, the actress moved to Delhi at the age of sixteen where she discovered her love for acting. Eventually she shifted to Mumbai to pursure a career in film.
Controversy Queen since the start, Kangana's last movie was Rajkummar Rao starrer, Ekta Kapoor's Judgementall Hai Kya.
Salman Khan
Last seen in Bharat, Salman Khan dropped out of St. Xavier's College in Mumbai to pursue his career in acting which was quite easy for him compared to other actors. Having a family already working in the film industry, Salman's way to the top was clear enough for him to be where he is now.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The Sky is Pink actress, Priyanka Chopra went to the United States for at the age of 13, only to return after three years, to finishing the senior year of her high-school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly. Winning the Miss World title in 2000 made her quit the college she enrolled in as she began receiving offers for movies.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a bright student since childhood. She scored 90 percent in her HSC exam from DG Ruparel College in Mumbai and wanted to pursue a career in medicine. Dropping this plan she went on to become an architect but gave up education to start a career in modelling.
From winning the crown at Miss World Pageant in 1994 till her last movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya never lost her wit and charm and is still one of everyone's favourites.
Sonam K Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor always wanted to be a director and a writer, however, she went on to get her bachelor's degree in economics and political science from University of East London only to return back to Mumbai. Working as a crew member in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, Sonam grew an interest in acting and finally decided to be an actor instead of getting higher education.
Last seen in the The Zoya Factor, Sonam has made her place in the film industry throughtout the years.
