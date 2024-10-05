Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Salim Khan & Others Attend Reena Dutta's Late Father's Prayer Meet (VIDEOS)

Actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father recently passed away. On Saturday (October 5), Aamir Khan, along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Imran Khan, and other family members, gathered to pay their respects at a prayer meeting for Reena Dutta’s late father. The event was marked by an outpouring of love and support, reflecting the strong bonds of family.

Also, Faisal Khan, Salim Khan, Junaid Khan, and Ira attended Reena Dutta’s late father's prayer meeting. Several videos and photos from the occasion have been circulating on social media.

The paparazzi outside Reena Dutta’s house captured Aamir Khan’s arrival in a black car. He was seen wearing a green kurta and white dhoti as he went inside the house. On the other hand, Imran Khan arrived in a white shirt and beige pants, while Salim Khan arrived in his car to pay their last respects to Reena's late father.

The prayer meeting was also attended by close friends and relatives, all coming together to honour Reena's father and offer condolences. The gathering served not only as a remembrance but also as a reminder of the close-knit relationships that flourish within families.

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father unfortunately passed away on October 2, 2024. On Thursday, October 3, Aamir had arrived at Dutta's Mumbai residence to attend her father's funeral.

Aamir Khan and his family's presence at the prayer meeting showcased their commitment to supporting one another in both joyous and sorrowful moments.