Aamir Ali On Participating In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'I'll Try To Reinvent Myself, You Can Call It Aamir 2.0'

Actor Aamir Ali has made a powerful comeback on television with the 11th season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are co-hosting the series, joined by a panel of judges featuring Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. The show premiered on November 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with Aamir for an exclusive interview.

Opening up about participating in the show and his preparation, Aamir says, "I am quite excited to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Every part of my body, right now, is hurting. It's actually very hectic. The dance forms have changed over the years. I did a reality show 10 years back and a lot of things have changed since then. I am catching up with new things and I hope I do what people expect from me. I was never a dancer, people felt I am a very good dancer but I am a guy who can just move a little bit. I'm not a great dancer, there are much better dancers than me in the show but I am a fighter and I never give up. I'll try my best."

"Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was on my bucket list forever. I always wanted to be a part of this show but it didn't happen. Finally it has happened and I'm quite happy about it. I'm going to try and reinvent myself on the show. You can call it Aamir 2.0 or 3.0 (laughs). I'll do things I've never done before, give it my all and surprise people. Of course, there will be eliminations and challenges but overall, it is a very positive and fun show. There's a lot of hard work also. So far, it looks good and everyone's sharing a very good vibe.

Earlier, Aamir had opened up about sustaining injuries during previous dance reality shows. When asked if it will affect his performances, Aamir answers, "Yes, I've had injuries during previous reality shows and that's there at the back of my mind but when an athlete is on field, he or she doesn't think about the injuries. So I'll be careful about it but once I start, there will be no looking back."

Aamir is all praises for his co-contestants. He states, "I consider everyone my competition. Everyone is doing such a great job and they all are actually winners in their respective fields. Some are wrestling champions, actors, TV stars, comedians, reality TV stars, so they all are achievers. Everyone has done such a good job in the first episode."

Before the show began, there have been rumours that Aamir was also offered Bigg Boss 17, however, he chose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 over Salman Khan's reality show. Reacting to the reports, Aamir says, "I don't like saying these things but I love Bigg Boss. You ask me anything about the show and I'll answer. I just love watching it. Also, Salman Khan sir is the best host and I love watching his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. However, I don't want to say what show was offered to me and what I chose."

On a concluding note, Aamir believes his spirit will keep him ahead of other contestants on the shows and adds that dance means happiness and fun to him.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)