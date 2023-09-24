'Aaj Rajneeti Nahi...': Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Reaches Udaipur For Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray jetted off to Udaipur on Sunday afternoon to attend the wedding of actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. He was seen all excited as he was greeted by the enthusiastic paparazzi at the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti and Raghav are all set to read out their wedding vows on Sunday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. They will tie the knot at 4 pm in the middle of lake Pichola.

Aditya was seen landing in Udaipur just an hour before the wedding ceremonies began and he interacted with the paparazzi for a hot minute before hurrying to the venue.

Aaditya Thackeray's wedding wish for Parineeti-Raghav

A video of Aaditya from Udaipur airport has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen wearing a plain checkered shirt and pants and jetting off in his car with his team.

As paps bombarded him with questions, Aaditya cheekily responded, "Aaj rajneeti nahi, Ragneeti hai".

He went on to say that it was always a pleasure to visit Rajasthan and that he was very happy for Raghav and Parineeti. "Raghav ji ke shaadi ke liye aaye hai," he gushed.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Meanwhile, the wedding rituals have already begun in Udaipur. Several photos and videos of the family members and friends of the bride and groom have surfaced online.

Parineeti and Raghav are set to have a white-themed wedding, and the latter's first picture as the groom has been leaked online. He can be seen wearing a pristine white sherwani, and now, fans are waiting with bated breath to catch one glimpse of the bride as well.

Parineeti and Raghav will exchange garlands and take their pheras in the middle of lake Pichola at 4 pm in the presence of their friends and famile members.

Among the many eminent guests at the wedding are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis legend Sania Mirza, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra, and others.

