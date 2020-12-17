Entertainment

Updated on

Aahana Kumra to star in SonyLiv’s comedy sitcom ‘Sandwiched Forever’

By FPJ Entertainment Desk

Sandwiched Forever will also feature Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah and Lubna Salim

Aahana Kumra to star in SonyLiv’s comedy sitcom ‘Sandwiched Forever’

Aahana Kumra has been impressing fans and critics alike with her roles across multiple genres. And, now taking her versatility up a notch, Aahana is all set to star in a SonyLiv’s comedy sit-com, Sandwiched Forever, which will also feature Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah and Lubna Salim.

This is the first time the actor will be starring in a light-hearted slapstick and situational comedy series. Talking about her reasons for taking it up, she said, “I had been doing serious roles for quite some time now. And when I really felt like challenging myself as an actor, Sandwiched Forever seemed to be the right choice. I got to work with such a supportive and amazing cast. Kunaal is a great co-actor. It was so much fun. We all would rehearse for together one day prior, and then give our shots in one go. It’s a great show and you can totally have a laugh riot with your family.”

The trailer has already created quite a buzz and her comic timings and camaraderie with the whole cast have grabbed eyeballs. The amazing star cast has brought alive the show, a family dramedy and is a humorous story of a newly married couple ‘Sandwiched Forever’ between their in-laws.

Interestingly, the majority of the star cast has a theatre connection, including Aahana, who started her career in professional theatre with groups like Motley, Akvarious Productions, and Ansh Theatre Group by Makarand Deshpande.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in