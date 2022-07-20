Aadil Khan reveals he learnt boxing for his role in 'Shoorveer': 'It was a great experience'

Actor Aadil Khan has been basking in the glory of the success of his recently released show 'Shoorveer' where he plays the role of an air force officer named Salim Kamali.

The actor reveals yet another surprising fact that he underwent during his preparation of the show.

Aadil revealed about the boxing sessions he took for the show and how he is glad that he could learn something new. He shared, “Getting to learn boxing was a great experience and I really learnt a lot. It helped me to get into the skin of the character in true sense and it turns out that I genuinely enjoy the sport. I am overwhelmed for all the love that I have been receiving for the show and I’m looking forward to surprise the audiences with some interesting projects really soon.”

Aadil has been receiving appreciations for his performance in 'Shoorveer' and is coming up with some gripping projects which are to be announced soon.