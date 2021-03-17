Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9

Mumbai: The adventure comedy film "Hello Charlie" will have on OTT premiere on April 9. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film stars Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

"Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film's unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and I am hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained," Saraswat says.