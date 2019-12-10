A real-life angel: Shah Rukh Khan steps up to find jobs for acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ that is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. On a similar note, Shah Rukh Khan may have not made a film, but has been actively lending his support to acid attack survivors with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation.

On International Human Rights Day, the actor shared a post on his social media, which is a video showing his interaction with the survivors who will get their disfigured face transformed under his foundation. As survivors expressed their grievances about not finding work opportunities, SRK reassured them that things will fall in place soon enough.

His post read as, “If we keep trying we shall overcome”.