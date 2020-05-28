'A man loves dogs, is a good man': Swastika Mukherjee hails canoe rider who saved dogs amid cyclone Amphan

For those unversed, dogs play an important role in the narrative of ‘Paatal Lok’. The layered crime story revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case. He is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope "Chaaku" Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi).

Swastika essays the role of Sanjeev Mehra's wife Dolly, who loves dogs, while her husband doesn't. Tyagi is deeply influenced by his guru Masterji’s words, “A man loves dogs, he is a good man. Dogs love a man, he is a good man.” The lot refuses to kill Mehra after they see him petting a dog.

Exploring the dark recesses of immorality, 'Paatal Lok' aims at being neo-noir entertainment that is inspired by the traditional concepts of of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), and delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. The show marks Anushka Sharma's debut digital production under her banner Clean Slate Films. The nine-part Amazon Original Series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.