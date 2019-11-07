50yrsofBachchan: Abhishek pens down heartfelt message for Big B as he hits half-century in Bollywood

New Delhi: As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message.

The 'Guru' star took to Instagram to share a lengthy message along with an old monochromatic snap of his father.

"Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness the greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate," wrote Abhishek.

"Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan," added the 43-year-old actor.