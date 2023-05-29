5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

Actor Sunny Leone is possibly in the best phase of her career, right now. From international acclaim with her performance in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directorial 'Kennedy' to her fashionable appearances at Cannes 2023, the actress is owning her life and career, one stylish look at a time. Here's looking at five of her best summer looks in 2023 | Instagram
In this vibrant Ashna Rajesh Mirani skirt and top ensemble | Instagram
Getting denim-on-denim right with Label Sugar | Instagram
Leaving all of us green in envy in this Ashna Rajesh Mirani ensemble | Instagram
Little Miss. Sunshine in ALAMODE | Instagram
Redefining sundowner fashion in Khushbu Rathod | Instagram
Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, alongside Rahul Bhat | Instagram
She plays Charlie in the film. Apparently, the actress auditioned for the role | Instagram
