 5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:21 AM IST
article-image
Actor Sunny Leone is possibly in the best phase of her career, right now. From international acclaim with her performance in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directorial 'Kennedy' to her fashionable appearances at Cannes 2023, the actress is owning her life and career, one stylish look at a time. Here's looking at five of her best summer looks in 2023

Actor Sunny Leone is possibly in the best phase of her career, right now. From international acclaim with her performance in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directorial 'Kennedy' to her fashionable appearances at Cannes 2023, the actress is owning her life and career, one stylish look at a time. Here's looking at five of her best summer looks in 2023 | Instagram

In this vibrant Ashna Rajesh Mirani skirt and top ensemble

In this vibrant Ashna Rajesh Mirani skirt and top ensemble | Instagram

Getting denim-on-denim right with Label Sugar

Getting denim-on-denim right with Label Sugar | Instagram

Leaving all of us green in envy in this Ashna Rajesh Mirani ensemble

Leaving all of us green in envy in this Ashna Rajesh Mirani ensemble | Instagram

Little Miss. Sunshine in ALAMODE

Little Miss. Sunshine in ALAMODE | Instagram

Redefining sundowner fashion in Khushbu Rathod

Redefining sundowner fashion in Khushbu Rathod | Instagram

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, alongside Rahul Bhat

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, alongside Rahul Bhat | Instagram

She plays Charlie in the film. Apparently, the actress auditioned for the role

She plays Charlie in the film. Apparently, the actress auditioned for the role | Instagram

Read Also
Sunny Leone gets emotional recalling humiliating interview on her journey from adult industry to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more