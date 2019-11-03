30 Years of Parinda: Paro holds 'special place' in Madhuri Dixit's heart

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed excitement as her film 'Parinda', in which she played a 'strong female lead', clocked 30 years.

The actor played the role of Paro in the film which according to her still holds a "special place in her heart." The 'Kalank' star shared a small video on her Twitter handle showcasing close up shots of a young Madhuri teaching children while in the second shot she is flaunting her beautiful smile.

"Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of #Parinda. It was a sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days. And working with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films was an experience in itself. Forever grateful!#30YearsOfParinda," she captioned the post.