28yr old K-Pop singer Goo Hara passes away in Seoul

Seoul [South Korea]: Goo Hara, a South Korean singer and former band member of country's top K-Pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said, adding that they are trying to establish the cause of the death.

The 28-year-old singer was found dead by her acquaintance at around 6 pm (local time) at her home in Seoul's Gangnam Ward, police said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Police said they are keeping the possibility of suicide into consideration while trying to establish the cause of her death.