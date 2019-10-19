24 years of DDLJ: Kajol recreates her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge look

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is clearly one of the most iconic cult films and is the longest-running film in a theatre. The film has completed 24 years of its release and the fans are elated! To celebrate 24 long years of this film, YRF has decided to come up with a fun activity where they will reveal one iconic quote by Aditya Chopra throughout the day.

While the production house is doing this, Kajol decided to recreate her iconic look from the train with a pair of glasses and a book! She took to her social media to share the video with the caption, “Still got the specs & still reading even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ” Kajol is currently shooting for her first Netflix film, Tribhanga.