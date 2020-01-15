Pakistani actress calls out Tarek Fatah for mistaking movie scene on polio awareness as real-life incident

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat recently called out journalist and author Tarek Fatah for mistaking a scene from her film as a real-life incident and sharing it on social media.
Tarek had tweeted, “Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: "I will never ever allow my children to take these drops. Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never."
However, Mehwish responded to the tweet urging Tarek to check his sources before sharing anything online, and added that video is a behind the scenes footage from her film ‘Load Wedding’.
She wrote, “Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.”
“Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing,” she added.
Hayat is best known for her roles in Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Actor in Law. She was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.